Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Directorial Debut ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ Clocks 29 Years!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands tall as one of the finest and most visionary directors in Indian cinema. Over the years, he has gifted the industry and audiences with some of the most iconic classics, continuing to deliver cinematic gems that become blockbuster hits. With his unparalleled craft, he has elevated Indian storytelling to global standards, earning a place alongside legends like Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. Among his many masterpieces, his debut directorial Khamoshi: The Musical holds a special place.

Released 29 years ago, the film not only marked the arrival of an iconic filmmaker but also gave Indian cinema a timeless classic that continues to be celebrated for its emotional depth, music, and performances. Commemorating the milestone, Bhansali Productions shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, taking fans back to the magic of this unforgettable musical drama.

Celebrating the film’s anniversary, the production house wrote, “29 years of a story that found its voice in music and its love in silence ❤️ Khamoshi: The Musical isn’t just a film, it’s a memory we carry ✨ #29YearsOfKhamoshiTheMusical”

Khamoshi: The Musical tells the story of Annie (Manisha Koirala), daughter of deaf and mute parents, torn between her love for music and duty to her family. When she falls for Raj (Salman Khan), who encourages her passion, parental disapproval and a tragic accident force her to choose between love, dreams, and responsibility.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut directorial was a massive hit and even indirectly. From his very first film to his global hit series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, SLB has showcased storytelling of truly international calibre.

Moreover, The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.