Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Faces Backlash from Pakistani Viewer for Historical Inaccuracies in Setting, Language, and Costuming

Set in a prominent red-light area of undivided India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directed 'Heeramandi' is getting mixed reviews from audience. Movie features beautiful divas from Bollywood industry. While many are loving the visuals and songs from the series, some feels that lives of courtesans and nawabs are show larger than life. Meanwhile one user from Lahore X (Twitter) has criticized as he feels that it is misrepresenting the historical period it is set in.

In a thread on X, the user expressed disappointment with the show's setting, language, and costuming, arguing that it failed to authentically depict the historical Lahore district. "I mean, either you don’t set your story in 1940s Lahore, or if you do, you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses, and 1840s vibe."

The user noted that the real Heera Mandi district, with its multi-story kothas and makans, bore little resemblance to the show's depiction, which featured large courtyards and elaborate costuming. he also highlighted that the spoken language in 1940s Lahore would have been Punjabi, not the Urdu which is used in the series.

The criticism extended to the music in the show, which the user described as "sufiana custard." User argued that songs like "Sakal Ban" were not representative of the period, suggesting that a more accurate portrayal would include Punjabi classics from singers like Noor Jahan.

Additionally, the user took issue with the show's depiction of the courtesans' attire, noting that their financial reality would not have allowed for the extravagant jewelry and outfits seen in the series. The costumes appeared more in line with contemporary bridal couture rather than the simpler and more functional attire of the time.

While acknowledging the creative liberties often taken in filmmaking, the user suggested that Bhansali should have done more research to capture the essence of Heeramandi. "Blending up your previous projects and calling it 'dream' doesn’t really sit right." He concluded by expressing that the district's story deserves to be told accurately, calling for a visit to the area for a more authentic portrayal.

With Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Made his debut in web series world. . It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.