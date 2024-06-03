Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' set to return for second season

Mumbai, June 3 The multi-starrer period drama streaming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to return with a second season.

The series marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali and told the story of Indian courtesans amid the freedom struggle. It starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The first season of the series received an immense positive response for its visuals, storytelling, and music.

Bhansali expressed his gratitude for the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, saying, “I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2."

As per ‘Variety’, this time around, the women of Heeramandi will head to India after the partition and look to settle in the Hindi or Bengali film industry.

At Carter Road in Mumbai, a flash mob of 100 dancers adorned in anarkalis (a traditional Indian gown) and anklets danced to a medley of songs from the series. As the audience joined in singing along, the dancers delivered the news about season 2.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series -- making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon -- has been hugely energising, and it thrills me to share that we will be back with season 2."

The second season of the series will soon drop on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor