Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

The premiere date for the show, which is Bhansali's first venture into digital content, was revealed during a drone light show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

The grand event was attended by the show's star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

Announcing the release date at the event, Bhansali said, "I am grateful to the entire team for their relentless passion and dedication to bring the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. With the release scheduled for May 1, we can't wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation."

Recently, at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, Sonakshi heaped praises on Bhansali for his portrayal of women characters on screen.

"Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I'm glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has got a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus... He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that's something I appreciate about him" Sonakshi said.

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

