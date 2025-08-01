Sanjay Mishra calls Nana Phadnavis an idea: Confrontation with our political truths

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is set to essay the role of Nana Phadnavis, the statesman during the Peshwa administration, has said that Phadnavis is more of an idea that propagates generations after generations.

Sanjay will be seen playing the role in the new Hindi staging of ‘Ghasiram Kotwal’, the iconic political play by Vijay Tendulkar, adapted by Vasant Dev. It is directed by Abhijit Panse and Bhalachandra Kubal.

Speaking about his role, Sanjay Mishra said, “Nana is not just a historical figure, he’s an idea. This play holds a mirror to our times. For me, stepping into this role is not just acting, it’s a confrontation with our political truths.”

Nana Phadnavis is a towering historical figure, and has often been called "the Maratha Machiavelli" by the Europeans.

Blending the vibrancy of traditional Marathi folk theatre with a sharp, modern lens, ‘Ghasiram Kotwal’ reclaims its place as one of India’s most hard-hitting commentaries on power, corruption, and systemic exploitation. Set in 18th-century Pune under the rule of the Peshwas, the play revolves around the rise and fall of a man who trades everything including his own daughter in a quest for authority, only to be consumed by the very forces he empowers.

Actor Santosh Juvekar, who plays the titular character of Ghasiram, adds, “Portraying Ghasiram is like walking a tightrope. He’s a victim, a manipulator, and a tragic figure. It’s a character soaked in pain, power, and poetry. I’m thrilled to bring him alive on stage”.

Actress Urmila Kanetkar, shared, “Gulabi is not just a Lavani dancer, she’s the soul of this story. Through music and movement, she speaks volumes about a woman’s place in a world ruled by men. This is one of my most emotionally layered roles”.

Produced by Aakankssha Omkaar Maali and Anita Palande, the Hindi play ‘Ghasiram Kotwal’ is set to premiere on August 14, 2025.

