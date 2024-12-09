Sanjay Mishra opens up about his film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra recently opened up about his film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge', and shared how its subject resonates with him.

Speaking about the movie, Mishra told ANI, "There was a time when I felt even dogs on the streets had more freedom to relieve themselves than humans. This has always been a problemaccess to toilets. The film addresses this issue in a meaningful and engaging way, and it's a very well-made film."

The film was also showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently and Mishra shared his excitement about its inclusion.

"It's great when a creative work gets featured at festivals like these. IFFI is a prestigious platform, and it's a proud moment when a director's vision is recognized at such a level....I received messages and feedback through WhatsApp. People appreciated my character, saying it felt fresh and unique. My mother also watched the film and loved it."

'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is directed and written by Nikhil Raj. The film blends humour, and emotional depth into a storyline that resonates with audiences.

Supporting performances are by Monal Gajjar, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta. 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is available to stream exclusively on Prasar Bharati OTT platform Waves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor