Sanjay Mishra visits Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, lauds arrangements

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 : Actor Sanjay Mishra praised the arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, describing the event as a well-organised and smoothly-run spectacle, further stating that "don't have the time, otherwise, I would have made a home here."

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "There is a lot of crowd here ... The efforts made to make it run smoothly have been successful... I don't have the time, otherwise, I would have made a home here..."

Sanjay Mishra is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Vadh 2', which is a sequel to the 2022 film 'Vadh'. "We are doing 'Vadh 2' and for me, it is the best way to start my next project," he added.

He was recently seen in the movie 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge', directed and written by Nikhil Raj. The film blends humour, and emotional depth into a storyline that resonates with audiences.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

As of February 6, more than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, suggests data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor