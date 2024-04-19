Sanjeeda Shaikh enchants with her enigmatic beauty as Waheeda in 'Heeramandi' promo

Mumbai, April 19 The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Friday dropped the character promo of Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda.

The newly released video invites the audience to delve deeper into the mysterious and captivating character of Waheeda.

Waheeda, portrayed by Sanjeeda, is depicted as a woman of unparalleled beauty and possessing an angelic voice. However, her life takes a tragic turn when she experiences an incident that leaves her scarred for life. With her exquisite appearance, graceful dance movements, and mastery of Urdu, Sanjeeda seamlessly fits into the magnum opus world of 'Heeramandi'.

The character introduction video shows Sanjeeda wearing a black coloured embroidered lehenga.

She is seen saying, "My voice was unrivalled, so was my beauty. Every mirror would yearn for just a glance of Waheeda. But little did I know, a single scar would scar my fate forever."

The post is captioned: "Betrayed and silenced by fate, Waheeda seeks to find redemption beyond beauty... The stunning Sanjeeda Shaikh stars as Waheeda."

Riding high on the glorious new phase of her career, Sanjeeda, who was last seen in 'Fighter' earlier this year, is now gearing up to portray a pivotal part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi'.

The series transports viewers to the 1940s, delving into the lives of courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power, and the struggle for independence.

Alongside Sanjeeda, the series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor