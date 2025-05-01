Sanjeeda talks about Waheeda as ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ turns 1

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh recollected memories of her playing the character of Waheeda in “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” as it completed a year since its release in 2024.

Sharing a string of stills of herself from the series on Instagram, Sanjeeda, who starred alongside names such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal Mehta, said that her character’s “strength and dignity” touched her.

She wrote as the caption: “The messages about Waheeda’s strength and dignity have truly touched me. She represents the quiet resilience we so often overlook, the kind that endures, adapts, and carries history with grace. Thank you for seeing her true spirit in #Heeramandi. It means more than words can say. (sic).”

Sanjeeda made her acting debut as Nimmo in the 2005 TV series Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. After that, she appeared as a vamp in the 2007 series Kayamath. In the same year, she participated in a dancing competition show named Nach Baliye 3 with her former husband, Aamir Ali. They took home the trophy.

In 2008, she appeared in the serial Kya Dill Main Hai opposite Aamir Ali. In 2014, Sheikh

appeared as Durga Thakur, an ambitious and confident young woman who is seeking justice for her sister, in Ek Hasina Thi and was tagged as the breakthrough of her career.

She appeared in “Ishq Ka Rang Safed,” which was the first time she played an onscreen mother of a 5-year-old child. The actress was then seen in shows such as Gehraiyaan and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Sanjeeda made her Hindi film debut with Taish, playing Jahaan opposite Harshvardhan Rane in 2020. She was then seen as the character of Priya in the horror film Kaali Khuhi, opposite Shabana Azmi and Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Fighter.”

