Sanjith Hegde says India culturally moved by sounds that have wide applications

Mumbai, Feb 21 Singer Sanjith Hegde, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his track ‘Gulaabo’, feels that India as a country is culturally moved by sounds that can be moulded in a number of ways.

The singer has worked across languages in India, and from his experience he tells that melody is of prime importance in the soundscape of India.

He told IANS: “I think all of India is culturally moved by Indian sounds being used in different ways. Both in Karnataka and Mumbai, I have felt that when a melody that’s more native and nostalgic to our space is used it hits home the most.”

He also spoke about the elements used in ‘Gulaabo’, and shared that the sounds used in the song, “make me want to bop my head in a very particular way (laughs).”

Explaining the technical aspects of the song, he said: “The chorus has a tight slap bass line layered with a fat analog synth sub to a simple repetitive kick and melody pattern. I know gulabo used a million times doesn’t hold much lyrical weight but the idea was to make it funny and funky.”

Talking about how the rise of streaming platforms and Reels affected the quality of mainstream music, he told IANS: “With reels and streaming platforms people have found new ways to consume art and music, it has obviously got a lot easier to consume just a part of a song rather than the entirety of it. With this change in consumption, we use the structures and designs of the platform to get the widest reach, I guess.”

When asked whom he considers the greatest singer of India, he said in a heartbeat, “Pandit Bhimsen Joshi is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all times)”.

