Sanju Rathod Sets YouTube FanFest 2025 Ablaze with the Premiere of ‘Sundari

Mumbai witnessed a musical explosion as the dynamic and sensational Sanju Rathod lit up the stage at YouTube FanFest 2025, unveiling his brand-new single “Sundari” in front of a roaring audience of thousands of fans. The night turned electric when Sanju launched his latest music video, “Sundari,” on the big screen, followed by a power-packed and exclusive live performance of the song that had the entire arena grooving. The crowd went into a frenzy as he followed up with his viral chartbusters “Gulabi Sadi” and “Shaky,” cementing his act as one of the most unforgettable highlights of the festival.

“Sundari”, sung and composed by Sanju Rathod and produced by G-Spark, is a genre-bending masterpiece—fusing the soul of Marathi folk with the energy of commercial pop and the smooth flow of R&B. With its magnetic soundscape, cutting-edge VFX, and cinematic visuals, “Sundari” isn’t just a song—it’s a visual and musical spectacle.

Talking about the launch, Sanju Rathod shared:“The love I’ve received for Shaky and Gulabi Sadi has been overwhelming—it pushes me to go bigger with every track. Sundari is deeply personal; it’s rooted in our culture but carries a fresh, global vibe. Launching it at YouTube FanFest was magical because it’s about celebrating music with the fans who make this journey special. Seeing thousands of people vibe to Sundari live for the very first time—that’s a moment I’ll carry forever.”

Alongside Sanju, this year’s YouTube FanFest featured several other celebrated names, including Kusha Kapila, Farah Khan, Payal Dhare, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Anshu Bisht (GamerFleet), Karishma Gangwal (rjkarishma), Shakti Mohan, and Lisa Mishra to name a few.