Sant Tukaram Teaser Promises a Spiritual Cinematic Epic as Subodh Bhave Brings a Legend to Life

After creating anticipation with the character posters, Curzon Films, in association with Purushottam Studios, has unveiled the official teaser of Sant Tukaram— a grand, immersive cinematic journey into the life, legacy, and lyrical revolution of the 17th-century Marathi saint-poet who transformed devotion into resistance.

The teaser offers a powerful first glimpse of Subodh Bhave in the titular role, bringing alive the quiet strength, spiritual conviction, and inner turmoil of the revered poet-saint. With sweeping visuals, haunting music, and emotionally charged moments, the teaser promises a profound theatrical experience that blends historical authenticity with emotional depth and cinematic elegance.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Om, the film is all set for a global theatrical release on 18th July 2025 and the newly launched teaser sets the tone for epic portrayal of a man whose words ignited a spiritual awakening and social reform.



Set against the layered backdrop of 17th-century Maharashtra, the film will trace Tukaram’s transformation from a grieving husband to a voice that spoke for the voiceless through his spiritually electrified Abhanga poetry.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast that enriches the narrative canvas with range and depth. Acclaimed actors such as Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheena Chohan, Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav and DJ Akbar Sami will bring to life key characters in Tukaram’s spiritual and social journey. Lending an iconic presence to the film, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna will serve as the narrator, providing philosophical insight and contextual grounding with his trademark voice and gravitas.

The soundtrack composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan, will be deeply rooted in the Abhanga tradition, combining classical and folk influences to create a musical landscape that is both devotional and dramatic. Each song will echo the emotional and philosophical evolution of Tukaram’s character, inviting audiences to feel his bhakti as well as his pain, his surrender as well as his resistance.

Produced by B. Gautham’s Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, the film is being designed as a pan-India cinematic experience, intended to resonate with audiences across linguistic, regional, and spiritual boundaries.