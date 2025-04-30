Santhanam comes onboard Simbu’s film with director Ramkumar

Chennai, April 30 It's official! The makers of director Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s eagerly-awaited film featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead on Wednesday welcomed actor Santhanam on board the project.

It may be recalled that IANS had, a fortnight ago, reported that Santhanam was to be a part of Simbu's film with Ramkumar and that the actor had given his nod to the request.

Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X handle to make the official announcement. It wrote, "#STR49 is going to the next level.The most awaited reunion is here. Welcoming @iamsanthanam on board."

Santhanam first made an impression as a comedian in Tamil cinema before going on to make an impression as a hero. However, after turning a full-fledged hero, the actor stopped appearing as a comedian in the films of other heroes.

Now, it looks like Santhanam will be making an exception for actor Simbu, with whom he shares a close bond. Both actors are known to be really close friends, with Santhanam often crediting Simbu for his growth in the film industry.

Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film, ‘Parking’, will be directing STR49, which is being produced by Dawn Pictures.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #STR49, was recently in the news as the makers of the film announced Sai Abhyankar as its music director and actress Kayadu Lohar as the film's heroine opposite Simbu.

The makers have so far released a poster of the project in which Simbu is seen folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a text book that has the title Engineering Materials and Metalurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it. The poster also had a caption that read ‘The Most Wanted Student’.

