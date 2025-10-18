Santhosh Narayanan tells Dhruv Vikram: It feels like all of cinema conspired to bless you with this film!

Chennai, Oct 18 Well known music director Santhosh Narayanan has now lauded young actor Dhruv Vikram for his performance in director Mari Selvaraj's recently released sports drama 'Bison', saying it felt like all of cinema had conspired to bless him with this film.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post to the core team of 'Bison', comprising director Pa Ranjith, whose production house had produced the film, Mari Selvaraj, who had directed the film, and actor Dhruv Vikram, who had played lead in the film, Santhosh Narayanan said, " 2011 - A soft spoken revolutionary film maker and I stood helpless in a hospital literally in tears with a million dreams for the future with almost zero chances.

"2018 - The film maker is one of India’s best already and produces one of the best Tamil films of all time. Director Ram sir and I stood in tears watching the film hoping it would be accepted by all. The film shakes the political system and wins big. A new legend in direction is born.

"2025 - These 2 film makers meet yet again, now with tons of baggage on their heads. They are both constantly accused of playing caste politics, targeted at every little slip , constantly patronised to do other things and so on . Then comes #BisonKaalamadan - a true peak into what these 2 revolutionaries want to see in this beautiful world. I watched the film with tears of hope and am so proud of you my dearest babies @beemji and @mari_selvaraj. The way you hugged Mari with tears after the press show (I think) is a testament to what you should always remain as Ranjith."

Disclosing that he argued a lot with Pa Ranjith, Santhosh Narayanan pointed out that it was only to ensure that the goal remained unchanged.

"Yes, I argue a lot with you and constantly get agitated with certain things personally with the only intention of keeping the goal unchanged . Bison was a warm hug to me," he said.

To Dhruv Vikram, who is also the son of popular Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, Santhosh Narayanan said, "Dhruv , you did so well in this one man. It felt like all of cinema conspired to bless you with this. We are proud of what you have done . I am sure Appa will be jumping around by now."

He also had a word of praise for the film's music director Nivas K Prasanna, saying, "I am so glad the world will experience @nivaskprasanna‘s skill in a fitting movie. More to come. For now, pichita Mame."

