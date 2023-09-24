Santosh Neeraj Desai's ghungroo jugalbadi with 51 instruments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 : Kathak exponent Santosh Neeraj Desai, performed in Indore with 51 classical musical instruments.

She did the 'jugalbandi' of ghungroo with the instruments including Tabla, Sitar, Santoor, Drum, Dhol Manjira, Tasha, and others. Her intriguing performance caught the attention of everyone. With her dance moves and expressions, she proved her dancing talent.

This kind of one-of-a-kind display is so impressive that the World Book of Records London team reportedly came to register it.

She opened up about learning the dance form and shared that she has been learning since childhood. The dancer said that her father helped her to learn the dance form and she practiced for almost five hours to set this world record.

Kathak dancer Santosh Neeraj Desai told ANI, "Today, I set a record here by performing Ghunghru jugalbandi with 51 musical instruments."

“I've been practicing since childhood; our family has been involved in music for five generations, and I learned from my father, Pandit Shridhar Vyas, who is also my guru. We used to practice for 5 hours a day.”

She claimed she has been issued a provisional certificate, which will be declared final after the audit.

