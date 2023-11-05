Sanya Malhotra expresses gratitude as 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' turns 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Sanya Malhotra expressed gratitude on Sunday as her film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' clocked 2 today.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a series of pictures and clips from the film and captioned it, "2 years to Meenakshi Sundareshwar [?]"

She also posted a picture with director Vivek Soni from the sets and wrote, "Kaafi soch vichar mein @vivek.sonni"

Sanya also dropped a photo of her co-star Abhimanyu and wrote, "Hello Sundareshwar."

And at the end expressed gratitude for the love. She posted, "Thank you for so much pyaar for #MeenakshiSundareshwar."

In the movie, Sanya and Abhimanyu play Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a newly-wed couple.

The film is set against the Tamil culture. It features the two lead characters, Meenakshi (Sanya) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu), as they learn to adjust to long-distance married life.

The two can be seen navigating the long-distance insecurities, their just discovered love and obviously, the dramas that come with every new marriage.

Helmed by Vivek Soni, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' was released on Netflix on November 5. It is produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharmatic Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sanya will be seen in the highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action film 'Animal'.

