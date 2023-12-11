Sanya Malhotra gets teary-eyed on her sister Shagun's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Sanya Malhotra on Monday shared precious and emotional moments from her sister Shagun's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya treated fans with a new glimpse of her sister's wedding.

In the pictures, Sanya can be seen getting emotional at wedding.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Dulhan ki emotional sister @shagunn23 I love you too much "

Sanya's elder sister Shagun tied the knot with producer Achin Jain on Saturday.

Achin Jain is the co-producer of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of the newlyweds, Sanya took to Instagram and wrote, "Love and only love, didi and Jija ji."

Sanya stole the limelight by showcasing her dancing skills at wedding festivities. One of the videos of her dance went viral on social media.

She grooved at the sangeet ceremony to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanmani's iconic track "1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor" from his 2013 film Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya was recently seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

' Sam Bahadur' was released worldwide on December 1.

Sanya is all set to come up with her next film 'Mrs'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios handle shared the teaser video. "All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges & triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film #Mrs, a captivating story of strength & resilience, will have its World Premiere at #TalinnBlackNightsFilmFestival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics' Pick Competition category at the film festival," said the caption.

In the teaser, Sanya is seen juggling between her household chores and patriarchy rules.

It is helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja.

Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.

The film is the Hindi adaption of Malayalam drama, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

'Mrs' had its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor