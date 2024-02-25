Sanya Malhotra parties with paps on her 32nd b'day, cuts cake with them

Mumbai, Feb 25 Actress Sanya Malhotra on Sunday celebrated her 32nd birthday by cutting a chocolate cake with the paps in Mumbai.

The actress, who was recently seen in the biographical war drama film 'Sam Bahadur', looked her gorgeous best as she wore a brown coloured sleeveless top, and paired it with a matching wrap around knee-slit skirt.

She rounded off the look with neutral makeup -- nude pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a thin black eyeliner.

Sanya styled her curly locks in a bun. She opted for small golden hoop earrings, and completed the outfit with brown heels.

The visuals shows paps singing a birthday song for Sanya, while she happily cuts the yummy chocolate cake.

After the cake cutting, the actress thanked the paps for the sweet gesture. "Thanks for the cake...ye dismantle ho raha hai (It is being dismantled)," she said referring to the cake.

The video also shows the 'Jawan' fame actress sweetly feeding cake to the camerapersons.

In the 2023 movie 'Sam Bahadur' directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sanya played the role of Silloo Manekshaw, wife of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (played by Vicky Kaushal).

The movie also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Sanya next has 'Baby John' in the pipeline. The action drama is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film 'Theri'.

Directed by Kalees, the film stars Varun Dhawan in the title role.

