Sanya Malhotra reveals why her mom’s fashion designer dream remained unfulfilled

Mumbai, Feb 10 In a recent emotional post, actress Sanya Malhotra opened up about her mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Sanya revealed that due to financial constraints and life's challenges, her mother was unable to pursue her passion for fashion. Despite this, she found a way to live her dream through her children, especially by designing outfits for important family occasions. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dangal actress posted a heartfelt video featuring her mother.

In the video, Sanya goes on to express admiration for her mother's resilience, revealing how she fought cancer and emerged stronger each time.

For the caption, the 'Jawan' actress wrote, “Prime number of my life Mom had a dream since childhood to become a fashion designer, but whether it is financial constraints or life's compulsions, she could not fulfill her dream. But after marriage, I fulfilled my dream through their children. Whether it is a wedding, birthday or any special day at home, it is completed only when we wear clothes made by our mother.”

Sanya added, “My mom has faced so much in her life, fought cancer, and came out stronger every time. She is not just an ordinary woman, but a solid prime number—unique and unshakable. And my film Mrs. celebrates Mrs like Mom. So do watch this film along with your prime number, and don't forget to show the prime numbers of your life. This is a chance to celebrate their strength, their love and their spirit. Outfits in the by @renumalhotra #MrsOnZEE5 #Primenumber.”

Meanwhile, Sanya recently featured in Arati Kadav’s directorial, "Mrs," which is the official remake of "The Great Indian Kitchen," a Malayalam film that delves into a woman's struggle to balance marriage and her personal aspirations. The movie streamed on ZEE5 on February 7.

Next, Sanya will star in the highly anticipated film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

