Sanya Malhotra says she has done one year of ‘socialising’ in two days

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Sanya Malhotra seems to be done with socialising for now as he revealed that she has done one year of mingling in just two days.

Sanya has been attending gatherings and parties including ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting in the backseat of her car dressed in a black outfit.

In the image, the actress is seen giving a thumbs up along with flashing a toothy smile.

For the caption, Sanya wrote: “Poore saal ki socialising in 2 dino mein karli”.

Talking about work, the actress is with “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar” alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is reportedly the sequel to “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”. The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

She will also be seen in “Mrs.” directed by Aarti Kadav. The film traces the story of a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher; but after marriage has to navigate the challenges of marriage, as she tries to follow her own path.

Along with “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” and “Mrs.”, Sanya has “Baby John” starring Varun. The action thriller is directed by Kalees and produced by “Jawan” maker Atlee.

The film is an official remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film “Theri”. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, who is set to make her debut in Hindi films along with Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

Born in Delhi, the 32-year-old star made her acting debut in 2016 with the Aamir Khan-starrer “Dangal.” After which, she was seen in films such as “Pataakha,” “Badhaai Ho,” “Ludo,” “Shakuntala Devi,” “Jawan,” “Sam Bahadur,” “Pagglait,” “Meenakshi Sundareshwar,” and “Kathal” to name a few.

