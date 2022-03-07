Sanya Malhotra shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from sets of 'Kathal'

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who recently started shooting for her upcoming project 'Kathal', shared a sneak peek from the sets of the Netflix film.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the 'Dangal' star posted a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the film, which also stars Anant Joshi.

She captioned one of the IG Stories as, "#KathalonNetflix."

Last week, the actor, who was last seen in 'Love Hostel', shared a video to announce her new project 'Kathal'. She also introduced her character from the film, in which she will be seen as a young police officer.

'Kathal' also marks Sanya's return to Netflix after her performances in 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

For the unversed, 'Kathal' is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the film along with the veteran, award-winning writer Ashok Mishra. The movie is being produced by Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain and Shobha Kapoor.

The plot of this female-centric dramedy will revolve around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing and a young police officer, Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra, is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

Apart from 'Kathal', Sanya will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor