Sanya Malhotra shares BTS of Janhvi Kapoor channeling her inner photographer for ‘sanskari’ boys

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra shared a behind-the-scenes moment of actress Janhvi Kapoor channeling her inner photographer as she clicked pictures of sanskari boys Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Rohit Saraf.

Sanya gave fans a sneak peek on her Instagram stories, sharing an adorable monochrome video of Janhvi turning photographer for Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Rohit Saraf. The trio looked all too thrilled as they struck their happy poses.

The cast of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” are currently promoting their film. The cast is currently in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Janhvi had earlier shared a glimpse of her along with Varun, Sanya, Rohit, and Maniesh enjoying the festivities in Ahmedabad.

Happy Navratri Sanskari style,” she had written in the caption.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The makers of the film on September 18 dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

In other news, Sanya’s film 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' was honoured as the 'Best Hindi Film' at the 71st National Film Awards.

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" follows a local politician's prized jackfruit trees, which have disappeared from his garden. A young policewoman desperately tries to solve this strange case to prove herself worthy of her position.

