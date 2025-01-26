Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Mrs.’ to gets its OTT premiere on this day

Mumbai, Jan 26 Sanya Malhotra will next grace the screen with the much-awaited family entertainer "Mrs". Now, the makers have announced that the project will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on 7th February this year.

"Mrs." is an official remake of the 2021 blockbuster Malayalam drama "The Great Indian Kitchen" by Jeo Baby. Sanya Malhotra will be seen portraying the character of a new bride Richa, who strives to keep her dreams of becoming a dancer alive while navigating the weight of traditional household duties. The film sheds light on the everyday struggles women face, especially the pressure of societal expectations and gender inequality.

Talking about her character in "Mrs.", Sanya Malhotra shared, "My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice."

Sanya Malhotra even received the Best Actress award for her performance in the film at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Made under the direction of Aarti Kadav, the project features Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya in prominent roles, along with others. The film has been jointly financed by Baweja Studios and Jio Studios, with Sagar Desai and Faizan Hussain on board the crew as music composers. "Mrs." also has Pratham Mehta and Prerna Saigal as cinematographer and editor respectively.

Talking about her professional lineup, Sanya Malhotra will next star in Dharma Productions' upcoming drama "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari". Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will have Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor as lead. Additionally, Rohit Saraf, Nitish Nirmal, Manoj Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, Nishigandha Wad, and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the secondary cast.

In addition to this, she also has an untitled drama with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor