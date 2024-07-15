Sanya Malhotra to head to Australia for 'Mrs' premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Sanya Malhotra's film 'Mrs' will have its Australian premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM). She will also attend the film gala with director Arati Kadav

Sanya said she is thrilled and honoured that 'Mrs' will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

"This film is incredibly special to me as it explores the complex and nuanced journey of a woman trying to find her own voice amidst the expectations of society. Working with Arati Kadav and the entire team has been a profound experience," she said.

"I believe the story will resonate with audiences everywhere, and I can't wait to share it with the viewers at IFFM. The festival has always been a significant platform for celebrating diverse narratives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it," she added.

'Mrs' delves into the intricate life of a woman, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. After her marriage, she faces the challenges of being a wife while striving to discover her own path and voice, the statement said.

The film explores her journey of self-expression amidst societal expectations imposed on her marital life. The film is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" and also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Director Arati Kadav also expressed excitement about the film's premiere.

"IFFM is a prestigious platform, and we are excited to showcase 'Mrs' here. This film delves into the emotional and societal intricacies of a woman's life, and having it as a centerpiece at IFFM is a testament to its universal appeal and relevance. Sanya's performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, making it a powerful narrative."

The festival is set to commence on August 15 and conclude on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor