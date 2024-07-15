Sanya Malhotra To Head to Australia, “Mrs” To Have Its Australian Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM) is set to showcase one of its highlight centerpiece films, "Mrs," starring Sanya Malhotra. The film, directed by Arati Kadav, will have its Australian premiere at the festival. Both Sanya Malhotra and director Arati Kadav are scheduled to attend the event. "Mrs" delves into the intricate life of a woman, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. After her marriage, she faces the challenges of being a wife while striving to discover her own path and voice. The film explores her journey of self-expression amidst societal expectations imposed on her marital life.

The film is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" and also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, "Mrs" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja. Sanya previously won the Best Actress award for the film at the New York Indian Film Festival and has also earned the nomination nod for the Best Actress category for IFFM 2024.

Speaking about the film's Australian premiere, Sanya Malhotra expressed her excitement, "I am thrilled and honored that 'Mrs' will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film is incredibly special to me as it explores the complex and nuanced journey of a woman trying to find her own voice amidst the expectations of society. Working with Arati Kadav and the entire team has been a profound experience. I believe the story will resonate with audiences everywhere, and I can't wait to share it with the viewers at IFFM. The festival has always been a significant platform for celebrating diverse narratives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it." Director Arati Kadav added, "IFFM is a prestigious platform, and we are excited to showcase 'Mrs' here. This film delves into the emotional and societal intricacies of a woman's life, and having it as a centerpiece at IFFM is a testament to its universal appeal and relevance. Sanya's performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, making it a powerful narrative."

Producer, Harman Baweja said, “We are thrilled to hear that "Mrs." will have its Australian premiere at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film is very close to my heart and having it featured as one of the centrepieces of the festival is truly very fulfilling" The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 will be held from August 15th to August 25th, marking its 15th year as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India. The festival, which is the only Indian film festival outside of India backed by the government of another country, continues to bring diverse and compelling stories to the festival each year.