Sapna Sikarwar plans outing with husband, daughter to Igatpuri to savour monsoon

Mumbai, June 4 Actress Sapna Sikarwar shared that she is eagerly waiting for the monsoon season, revealing that she has planned an outing with her husband and daughter to Igatpuri, which is a hill station in Maharashtra.

Sapna, who essays the role of Bimlesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared: "Like everyone else, I am eagerly waiting for the rain to come as soon as possible. Although I am not usually very fond of the rainy season, the rising temperatures have become unbearable. I am sure the raindrops will be a sigh of relief after so much heat."

"I have planned an outing with my husband and daughter to Igatpuri, which looks stunning during the monsoon. Usually, I prefer to sit on my balcony with a cup of coffee. The anticipation of the first rain is palpable, and everyone seems to yearn for it as much as I am. The earthy smell rising from the soil fills me with joy. I can already imagine the lush greenery that will follow and the refreshing coolness in the air," said Sapna.

The actress shared that it's amazing how a change in weather can uplift the spirits and bring relief and renewal.

"I look forward to witnessing nature's transformation as the rain breathes new life into everything around us. It's a time for cozy moments with loved ones, sipping hot tea, and watching the rain paint mesmerising patterns on the windows. I can't wait to capture these beautiful moments and create lasting memories with my family," added Sapna.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &TV.

