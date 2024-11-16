Saqib Saleem calls ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ co-actor Varun Dhawan, a ‘nuanced’ actor

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actor Saqib Saleem, who is scooping praise for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, has called his co-actor Varun Dhawan a nuanced actor.

Saqib recently took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself engaging in a fun banter with Varun. The video is from the making of the show.

In the video, Varun asks him about the looks of his titular character, responding to this, Saqib said it’s simply outstanding. He went onto say, “Kya lag raha hai yaar!”.

He then told Varun, “You’re looking like a nuanced actor, see the intensity in your eyes man. The eyebrows bent at 23 degrees, this is international. This is going to go global now”.

Saqib wrote in the caption, “I had predicted this while shooting for the show .. trending globally everywhere. Number 1 baby, presenting Varun 'nuance' Dhawan Had a great time shooting this with the whole team. Grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the love”.

Earlier, it was speculated that there was a tiff between Saqib and the makers of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ as the actor was absent from the trailer launch and other promotional events of the show.

However, the actor later clarified that the makers had a set narrative with regards to the promotions of the show, and him present at the events won’t make sense as they had planned to reveal his character in the show as a surprise package.

Saqib plays a menacing agent in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawna in titular roles. The show, which is set in the 90s, is a prequel to the original ‘Citadel’ by Russo Brothers, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The shows are available to stream on Prime Video.

