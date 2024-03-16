Sara Ali Khan: As public figures, it’s our duty to promote our culture at a fashion level
By IANS | Published: March 16, 2024 12:56 PM2024-03-16T12:56:41+5:302024-03-16T13:00:11+5:30
Mumbai, March 16 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has talked about her love for Indian wear and said ...
Mumbai, March 16 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has talked about her love for Indian wear and said that as a public figure, it’s an added responsibility to promote the culture at a fashion level.
Sara walked the runway in a scintillating ensemble for designer Varun Chakkilam on day 4 at LFW x FDCI.
In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sara spoke about her fancy for Indian wear.
The actress said: “Indian clothes are so incredibly comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Their western version is co-ord sets and the world seems to have really embraced that style too.”
Sara added: “More than anything, as public figures, it is our duty to promote our culture at a fashion and clothing level as well, so that everyone else can get inspired and influenced.”
As a renowned personality, fashion goes hand in glove with the profession. But in real life, Sara is not much of a diva and believes in keeping it simple.
“I believe that comfort is fashion. What makes me feel good is what I will wear. I like to keep things simple and that’s why I love wearing simple kurtas,” she said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app