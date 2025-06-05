Sara Ali Khan Calls Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Her Favourite Married Couple From Bollywood (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting her upcoming film Metro in Dino. During the event Sara was asked question my media about her favourite Bollywood couple who is successfully married. Sara took a while to understand the question but with out any hesitation said the fav couple who is happily married is her father and her step mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. However when she was asked wheat qualities in them she likes, the actress laughed and ignored the question.

Online reactions to the Metro In Dino trailer were mixed, with some viewers criticizing Sara Ali Khan's response in an interview. However, the trailer itself has generated significant buzz, particularly for its soundtrack, raising expectations for the film.

In Metro In Dino, Sara Ali Khan stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and some observers have noted similarities between her appearance and Kangana Ranaut's role in Life In A Metro. As a spiritual sequel to Life In A Metro, Metro In Dino is scheduled for release on July 4, 2025, and its performance will be closely watched given the success of the original film.