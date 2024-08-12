Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday turned a year older.

Marking her special day, she met with Mumbai-based paps and celebrated her birthday with them.

In visuals captured by ANI, Sara can be seen cutting a chocolate cake in the presence of the shutterbugs. She also distributed sweets to them.

For her Birthday look, she opted for a desi avatar. She donned a white ethnic suit and elevated her outfit with a small bindi.

Earlier in the day, several members of the film industry took to social media and extended warm greetings to Sara.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and Sara. In the image, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black.

For her wish, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday darling, Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way." She also attached red hearts and a rainbow emoji to her note.

Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also share a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara's close friend and actor Ananya Panday, too, dropped a cute birthday wish for Sara.

"It's your birthday!!!! Be happy and eat that cake and then some more Sara Ali Khan, love you," she wrote.

In her professional sphere, Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy.The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Sara was recently seen in the mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak' and the patriotic thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

