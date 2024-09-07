Sara Ali Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at home, prays for 'joy and peace'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off with full energy on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm.

Among them was actress Sara Ali Khan, who welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home and prayed for the well-being of everyone around her.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of beautiful pictures of the Ganpati idol, surrounded by orange and golden-themed decorations. In the photos, she is seen standing in front of the idol with folded hands.

Dressed in a stunning orange tassel-tie kurta with golden zari work, paired with a matching dupatta, Sara looked gorgeous in her traditional look.

She completed the look with bangles, small earrings, minimal makeup, and open hair, as she matched the celebratory vibe perfectly.

Along with the photos, Sara sent her warm wishes to fans, with a caption that read, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Bappa bring only joy and peace to all of us."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_nFZ5HII1u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The excitement in Mumbai for the festival is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor