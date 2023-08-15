Sara Ali Khan celebrates Independence Day in beautiful tricolour outfit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : On Independence Day, actor Sara Ali Khan has paid tribute to the "unbreakable determinaton and vigour" of those who safeguard the country.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture of herself along with a message for her fans.

In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a white kurta set that she teamed up tricolour dupatta.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day. On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigor of those who continue to safeguarded our nation with unflinching strength. Jai Hind.”

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047

Talking about Sara’s work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Sara will be seen essaying the role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

She also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Karisma Kapoor in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor