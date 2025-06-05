Sara Ali Khan channels her inner poet

Mumbai, June 5 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her film, “Metro…In Dino,” took to social media to share her poetic side.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Atrangi Re' actress shared a series of stunning photos posing in an off-shoulder white dress. In the caption, Khan revealed a more artistic and expressive side of herself. Sharing her candid shot, she wrote, “ Har umar ka ishq hai in Dino Mohabbat ka har mausam hai Metro in Dino… Kabhi fairytale feels kabhi Saras silly reels ka mann hai in Dino Trending at # 1 ka fun hai Metro in Dino.”

In the photos, Sara is seen striking various graceful and stylish poses against a lush jungle backdrop. To note, this isn’t the first time Sara has showcased her poetic side; She often shares her creativity and heartfelt verses with her fans. In an earlier post, the 'Simmba' actress referred to herself as an “Anurag Basu heroine.” Sara shared a video on Instagram from the trailer launch event of “Metro…In Dino.” The post also included sneak peeks from the trailer of the upcoming film, which is set to release on July 4.

“From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it. Dreams really do come true. I’ve been an Anurag Basu fan- now I can say I’m an Anurag Basu heroine too,” Sara Ali Khan wrote as the caption.

The upcoming romantic drama explores the lives of four couples as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships and personal journeys. Starring Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, the movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters on July 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor