Sara Ali Khan chomps on drool-worthy Rajasthani thali

Mumbai, Nov 29 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her drool-worthy Rajasthani thali.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photomontage featuring the yummy delicacies, which includes a lentil or dal, one curry, one dry curry, rice and chapatis.

She did not use any captions. However, she added the geotag of Rajasthan, India.

The actress also shared a glimpse of a bonfire next to a poolside in what seems to be like a luxurious heritage hotel.

Sara had revealed her winter favourite delicacies, which include the Gujarati and Punjabi dish undhiyu and sarso ka saag.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a table with the winter green delicacies kept on the table. One had undhiyu written on it, while the other was tagged as sarso ka saag.” The actress added the “fresh” and “saag paneer” stickers on the post.

“My two favourite things!! Winter is here Only love and thanks to @krishoparekh,” she wrote as the caption.

In other news, a video of an elderly man protecting Sara from the paparazzis went viral on social media.

As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled.

Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in "Ae Watan Mere Watan" alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor