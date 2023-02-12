Sara Ali Khan chooses dad Saif's song to complement her post from Sydney

Sara Ali Khan's Sydney diary can surely make us crave a long vacation. After teasing with her sun-soaked selfie, Sara dropped a few more lucrative pictures from her bucket. And guess what? The 'Kedarnath' actor chose a song from his father Saif Ali Khan's film to complement her post.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, Sara posted a string of pictures. Starting with a sunrise from Sydney, Sara went on to post pictures from her visit to Melbourne Zoo. Sara took a couple of selfies against the backdrop of lion and lioness and aptly captioned it, "lion, lioness, and Leo." Sara also shared a glimpse of a Hippo from the zoo.

The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed on the banks of river Yarra in Melbourne. Sporting a short dress and shades, Sara chose the song 'Salaam Namaste' from Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Salaam Namaste'. For the unversed, the movie was shot in Melbourne. So, Saif's 'filmy' daughter gave an apt twist to her insta-post.

In another post, Sara was seen performing "Chaka Chak" from her film 'Atrangi Re', in which she shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

No travel is complete without relishing the local cuisines. Sara shared pictures of sushis as well.

On the acting front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

