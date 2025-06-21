Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 21 Actress Sara Ali Khan often leaves movie buffs impressed with her quick presence of mind at various events. During one of the promotional events for her upcoming movie, "Metro... In Dino" Sara was accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and film's director Anurag Basu.

Making a fun interaction even more memorable, Sara busted into an impromptu shayari.

She was heard saying, "Ankho main dikhta hain shaq, phir tum bologe what the duck, what the duck,

Shayari karna hain mera haq, mera haq mera haq,

Is shayari ko ap rakh, ap rakh, ap rakh,

I don't thak, I don't thak, I don't thak,

I go buk, I go buk, I go buk,

This was your luck, this was your luck, this was your luck."

Everyone seemed to have been impressed with Sara's newfound talent.

Sharing the clip of her on the spot shayari on her Instagram handle, Sara captioned the post, "One more day of promotion!

Recently, actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who is also a part of the "Metro... In Dino" cast reflected on his experience of working with seasoned performers like Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Never. When I work with such experienced actors, I don't compare or think about who’s performing better. I focus on how I can contribute to the scene and respond to the energy they’re giving me. That kind of exchange is what acting is all about—it's in the reactions. Both Pankaj ji and Konkona ji are so truthful in their performances that it often feels like real life, not acting. It’s magical."

This is the third and final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy after "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo".

"Metro... In Dino" is expected to get a theatrical release on 4th July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor