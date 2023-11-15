Sara Ali Khan extends Bhai Dooj greetings to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday extended Bhai Dooj wishes to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara shared a collage picture with Ibrahim on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Bhai Dooj @__iak__"

Sara and Ibrahim are among the most popular siblings in Bollywood and often share pictures on social media.

Recently, Sara shared a picture with her brother in which they both are seen in traditional looks. She posted two photographs, one solo of herself and another with her brother.

Ibrahim opted for a maroon-shaded silk kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and white pyjamas. He looked dapper in his outfit with a beard and an unkempt hairstyle. Sara, on the other hand, looked stunning in a red-hued suit with gold zari borders. She paired it with a dual-toned dupatta in red and purple.

The actor wrote a witty caption along with the picture. She mentioned, "Ek Tha Raja..Ek Thi Rani..Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche..That's it Khatam Kahaani"

Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor