Sara Ali Khan flaunts her "gulabi chashma" in latest pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Sara Ali Khan struck stylish poses in her latest Instagram pictures.

Dressed in a grey top that she paired with blue cargo jeans, Sara exuded cool vibes. She elevated her look with "gulabi chashma" and a beautiful stole.

For the caption, she tweaked the lyrics of the famous 'Kala Chashma' song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8byrURI7Sk/?hl=en&img_index=3

"Mainu Gulabi Chashma Jajda Aye Jajda eh gore Mukhde Te," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Meanwhile, the actress is also receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak'. Sara's other latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor