Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate 'best dad' Saif Ali Khan's 54th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : As Saif Ali Khan marked his 54th birthday his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made sure the occasion was filled with joy and celebration.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the inside pictures from her father's birthday celebration at his residence on August 16.

Sara, accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan adorned their father's home with vibrant balloons inscribed with messages like "Best Dad" and "Happy Birthday."

One of the photos featured Sara and Ibrahim posing with their father, while another captured a moment with Saif cutting his birthday cake alongside wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In her Instagram post, Sara wished her father with a heartfelt message, "Happiest Birthday, Abba."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a heartfelt birthday message for Saif on Instagram.

She posted a series of nostalgic 'then-and-now' photos from their vacations in Greece, contrasting images from 2007 and 2024.

Kareena's message read, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Parthenon 2007 and Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say, you must keep growing, which we did quite well."

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in 'Devara-Part 1'.

To celebrate his birthday, the creators of the highly anticipated film starring Jr NTR, unveiled a preview of Saif's character, Bhaira.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is overseeing the film's theatrical distribution in northern India, previously teased Saif's look with a photo on Instagram.

Now, NTR Arts has officially released a brief 52-second video introducing Bhaira.

The action-packed clip features Saif's character dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent amidst a scene marked by blood.

The video also shows Bhaira celebrating and dancing with his group, emphasizing his formidable and intense presence in the film.

The creators captioned the video, "His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara."

In 'Devara - Part 1', Saif Ali Khan plays the primary antagonist, with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead female role. This film marks Saif and Janhvi's debut in Tollywood.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film is set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

