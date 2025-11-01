Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim give fitness goals with their workout 'on the rocks'

Mumbai, Nov 1 Bollywood’s most beloved sibling duo, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are presently believed to be on a getaway to the breathtaking desert landscapes of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

However, for them, being on a vacation definitely does not mean taking a break from their workout sessions. The 'Kedarnath' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a fun video of indulging in a jump push-up challenge with brother Ibrahim amidst a rocky yet stunning backdrop.

Both Sara and Ibrahim seem to be making the most of their time in the desert. The 'Atrangi Re' actress loves to motivate her InstaFam with such workout videos.

Sara has also been treating the netizens with multiple glimpses from her recent getaway. In one of the photos dropped by her on social media, she was seen enjoying a cozy bonfire under a starlit sky.

Additionally, Ibrahim also uploaded some sneak peeks of himself relaxing in a luxurious resort during the holiday. From lounging by the pool to soaking in the sun, Ibrahim and Sara are giving out some major travel goals.

Sara is known to take some time off her work schedule and head out for some fun getaways from time to time.

Recently, she talked about the one place in the world that feels completely familiar to her.

She shed light on how this special place has shaped her identity and helped her become the person she is today.

Sara took to her official Instagram handle and posted a few pictures and videos from her recent trip to Kedarnath.

“Jai Shree Kedar The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck and in wonder every single time Only gratitude Thank you for giving me everything that i have and making me everything that i am (sic),” she captioned the post.

