Sara Ali Khan lights up Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium with her stellar performance

Mumbai, Feb 2 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘Sky Force’, recently brought the house down with her performance during ‘The Sara Ali Khan Show’ at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The actress performed on her famous and beloved songs, leaving everyone hooting, cheering, singing along, and talking about her. Dancing on hit songs, from ‘Chaka Chak’ to ‘Tere Vaaste’ to ‘Aankh Marey’, Sara really spread her magic, leaving the fans going gaga.

The actress also shared the glimpses of her performance on social media and expressed her delight for the amazing response from the fans. The actress wrote in the caption, "Overwhelmed & grateful for all the love. Thank you mere pyaare Darshaks".

Sara's performance completely ruled the hearts of the audience. The entire stadium echoed with loud cheers for Sara. The fans went crazy while cheering for her, singing her songs in unison, and even kids were seen singing along. The fans also called her, 'Forever Aankh Marey girl". Here's how fans took over social media, praising Sara's performance.

Apart from this, Sara has an interesting lineup of films coming up. She will be seen in Anurag Basu's ‘Metro In Dino’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Tentatively, she is also working on a project with Ayushmann Khurrana.

This comes after a tense few days for the actress following the knife attack on her father, the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan.

Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

