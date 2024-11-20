Sara Ali Khan: Nothing beats exploring my country in terms of heritage, culture

New Delhi, Nov 20 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is also a jet-setter as she loves exploring places. However, she said that nothing beats exploring India in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes.

Asked what she likes more – travelling in the country or abroad, Sara told IANS: “Both! There’s no way I can pick. While I love travelling abroad, In India nothing beats exploring my country in terms of heritage, culture and landscapes and I’d love to explore all of it.”

Sara is definitely a mountain person and her social media is proof, where she often drops pictures and videos of herself travelling to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

If she had to make a forever home, where would that be mountains or the seaside?

“While I love the sea, I think everyone that knows me, knows that I love the mountains. There’s just something about being in a terrain like that which never gets old. But I guess, never say never!” said the actress, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The 29-year-old actress makes no bones about professing her love for Uttarakhand and said that she could spend all her time in Kedarnath if she could.

“(Kedarnath) It’s a very special place for me, if I could, I would spend all my time there,” she said.

Asked if she is into budget stays or luxury hotels when travelling, she said: “An Airbnb all the way! It’s the best way to experience a destination through the lens of a local, and an absolute value for money, especially when you are travelling with a group of friends or family.”

The “Simmba” star has often stated to choose being basic over luxury, which makes her one of the most relatable stars in Hindi cinema. Asked where she imbibes that from?

“Staying grounded has always been something that I have been taught. My mum’s that way and it’s something that has guided me through the way in which I live my life. At the end of the day, being on a film set, working out and spending time with my family and friends, always brings me the simplest of joys.

Despite all the travel and work, taking out time for mindfulness may not be easy but is important for Sara.

“It’s not the easiest, there are days where all I want to do is pass out on my bed after an intense shooting schedule or hectic travel day. But what works for me is carving out time, no matter the duration,” she said.

The actress added: “Even if I have a 10 minute window, I try to get a workout in or start my day with breathwork and deep meditation - it always helps set the tone for a positive start.”

Sara has now joined hands with Airbnb for a property in Goa, a place where she says she enjoys being her true self, relaxing, hanging out amidst the sea and nature, being in the most relaxed state ever.

“When this partnership came about, it seemed perfectly aligned with my love for wellness, travel and Goa, coming together seamlessly all thanks to Airbnb! This wellness and yoga retreat in Goa offers a truly unique experience that I’m thrilled to share with the guests.”

Throughout their stay, they will have exclusive access to a beautifully minimalist space adorned with calming earthy tones, a stunning pool, and a gazebo nestled in nature’s splendour. They will also savour some of my favourite nutritious dishes, such as sprouts salad, grilled fish or chicken, hummus with sautéed vegetables, palak paneer with roti, and tandoori tikkas.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor