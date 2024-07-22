Sara Ali Khan oozes oomph in pink mini dress, pens cute poem on herself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is often known for her unique fashion sense, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest style statement.

Recently, Sara dropped several pictures on Instagram where she was seen flaunting Barbie vibes in a pink mini-dress. She completed her look with minimal makeup, small earrings and a bun hairstyle.

Along with the post, she wrote a sweet poem on herself, which read,

"Barbie dress, gloss and spray

Sara looked like a bouquet

Cloudy day- rainy and grey

On the bed Sara lay

Her team insisted and made her stay

She obliged- posed to obey

And then sincerely apologized for they delay

So posed them all- enjoy the array."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9utVNzIPBb/?img_index=9

Netizens bombarded the comment section with sweet and lovely comments.

A fan wrote, "Pretty Precious Pink Princess"

Another user commented, "Pinky doll"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Meanwhile, the actor is also receiving appreciation for her performances in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

