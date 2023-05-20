Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai after her Cannes 2023 debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Sara Ali Khan recently made heads turn with her beautiful outfits on the red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 in France.

In the early hours of Saturday, the 'Kedarnath' actor returned to Mumbai after making her debut at the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival.

Sara was snapped at the airport by the shutterbugs and was seen flaunting her cute smile.

She donned a black crop top paired with purple pants and completed her airport look with a colourful jacket.

A video of Sara delivering a powerful speech at the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is also doing the rounds.

In the speech, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art.

"I'm so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally," she said.

Sara made her debut on Cannes red carpet on Tuesday in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. She will also be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor