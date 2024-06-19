Sara Ali Khan rocks her summer look in latest pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is often known for her unique fashion sense, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest style statement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress shared a beautiful collage of two pictures, showcasing her summer vibes as she poses in a lush green field.

Sara can be seen wearing a funky lavender T-shirt and matching trousers. Completing her summer look, she added a pair of quirky glasses, capturing her playful and vibrant style perfectly.

Accompanying the pictures, Sara added the caption, "Summer is here," followed by a couple of emojis.

Adding a touch to the summer vibes, she set the background music to the song "Can I Call You Rose."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino'.

Meanwhile, the actress is also receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak'.

Sara's other latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

