Sara Ali Khan says she can now call herself a ‘Anurag Basu heroine’

Mumbai, June 5 It’s a ‘dream come true’ for actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been a fan of filmmaker Anurag Basu and the 2007 film “Life In A…Metro”, said she can now call herself an “Anurag Basu heroine” after featuring in the second installment.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the trailer launch of “Metro…In Dino.” It also featured some glimpses from the trailer of the upcoming film, which is slated to release on July 4.

For the caption, an ecstatic Sara wrote: “From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it. Dreams really do come true. I’ve been an Anurag Basu fan- now I can say I’m an Anurag Basu heroine too (sic).”

The trailer of the musical film was unveiled on June 4 and showcased a riveting tale of four different aged couples. As per the trailer, the premise of the film is largely similar to its predecessor. It showcases the lives of 4 couples and how they cope with the highs and lows that come their way in life.

The film features Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Earlier, the first song from the film ‘Zamaana Lage’ was unveiled in the city in the presence of its starcast, Anurag Basu, musical legend Pritam, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon and Raghav Chaitanya.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

Sara was last seen in the action drama film “Sky Force”, which revolved around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha air base of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur.

