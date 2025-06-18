Sara Ali Khan says 'Some Jaadu you have to do apne aap' during her latest workout session

Mumbai, June 18 It is no secret that Sara Ali Khan keeps on top of her fitness game. Whether it is taking care of what she eats or hitting the gym on a regular basis, she has emerged as a fitness inspiration for many.

Shelling out some more fitness goals, the 'Atrangi Re' actress took to the stories section of her recent workout session, where she was seen doing some high-intensity exercises.

From strengthening her core to working on her legs, Sara's workout seemed to be wholesome.

Urging everyone to try working out on a regular basis, Sara captioned the video, "Some Jaadu you have to do apne aap. Workout the binge and the paap. So daily workout one must try... Taaki aapko bhi mann muskuraye. (sic)"

For the unversed, Sara lost a massive amount of weight before making her B-town debut with "Kedarnath" opposite the late Sushanth Singh Rajput.

Additionally, she is often papped stepping out of the gym after a rigorous session. Sara also blesses our feed with motivational updates time to time.

Shifting our focus on her professional commitments, Sara will next be a part of Anurag Basu's much-anticipated drama “Metro…In Dino”.

In addition to Sara, the romantic entertainer will also see Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., "Metro…In Dino" is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 release, "Life in a... Metro".

The movie is the third and last installment in Anurag Basu's trilogy after "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, along with Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the music for the drama has been composed by Pritam.

"Metro…In Dino" is expected to reach the cinema halls on July 4 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor