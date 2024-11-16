Sara Ali Khan shares a peek into her ‘camping under Purnima’

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actress and adventurer Sara Ali Khan shared some pictures of herself “camping under Purnima”.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a few pictures from her camping site. In the image, the actress is seen wearing a robe paired with a scarf. It seems the actress is posing next to her tent as a glimpse of it can be seen in the images too.

For the caption, she wrote: “Camping under Purnima”.

The actress, who did not share the location, also mentioned the temperature “15 degrees Celsius.”

On November 14, Sara shared a photograph of the sun after landing at the airport. She used the song “Desert Rose (Radio Edit)” Sting for the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “When you touchdown just in time Because Surya Devta ke Darshan is prime #sunsetchaser nature mein bhi #racer.”

Recently, Sara, who is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself with a plateful of cucumber. The actress is even seen playing around with it as she holds onto a piece of it. She was also seen putting ice on her face.

“Chillin like a cucumber or ice eye ke under,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about work, on October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor