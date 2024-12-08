Sara Ali Khan shares adorable pictures and videos from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 8 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is celebrating the birthday of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations.

The pictures and videos feature the members of the extended Pataudi family. Bollywood actor and Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and others.

One video also shows Sharmila Tagore blowing the candles on her cake.

Earlier, Sara celebrated 6 years of the release of her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’, as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

‘Kedarnath’ marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood, and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The disaster film is based on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand, and tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity.

The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’.

While Sara went on to struggle at the box-office after the success of ‘Kedarnath’, SSR went on to do the critically acclaimed ‘Sonchiriya’, the box-office hit and the National Award-winning movie ‘Chhichhore’, and the streaming disaster ‘Drive’ before he was found dead at his house in Mumbai during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor