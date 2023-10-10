Sara Ali Khan shares pics from her holiday with Amrita Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor Sara Ali Khan treated fans to glimpses of her vacation in London with her mother and actor Amrita Singh.

Sara took to Instagram on Monday to share a string of pictures of her holiday.

She captioned the post, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee. Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat."

In the first picture, Sara is posing for a selfie with Amrita in front of London Bridge. She wore a bright yellow top, white sunglasses, and a multi-coloured cap. Amrita can be seen behind her, smiling and staring into the camera. She chose in a blue denim shirt with a white top underneath.

Other picture showcases Sara's candid poses.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor